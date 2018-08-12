Ex-student sends abusive mails to University of Hyderabad woman professor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a bizarre case, a 32-year-old man has been booked for sending over a 100 abusive e-mails to his former teacher, a woman assistant professor at the University of Hyderabad. Based on a complaint, Gachibowli police on Saturday registered a case under IT Act. The accused, suspected to be one Laxminarayana, is also charged with stalking.

According to police, the complainant, who is a woman assistant professor at the varsity, has received over 100 abusive e-mails from different e-mail IDs just over two days last month. She told police that these mails were not only abusive in nature but also intended to malign her character. The mails were also sent in bulk to several others.

The woman professor reached out to police with all the printouts of the e-mails. It is learnt that the accused who graduated a couple of years ago was maintaining contact with the complainant till a few months ago and held a personal grudge against her due to some reasons. Police have initiated a probe and are on the lookout for the accused.