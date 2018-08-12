Hyderabad: Will Outer Ring Road have more interchanges?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd (HGCL), a wing of Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), is exploring possibilities of some more interchanges on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), experts feel that additional interchanges would not serve much purpose as the present 19 interchanges are catering well to the traffic needs of motorists.

HGCL plans to have additional interchanges at Narsingi, Ghatkesar, Abdullapurmet and few other places along ORR.

Experts, meanwhile, said that without any scientific study, plans to have interchanges at certain places is nothing but encouraging real estate in those places.

An interchange, normally put up at road junctions, will have a grade separator and ramps to permit traffic on the highway to pass through the junction without crossing other traffic streams.