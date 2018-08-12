Home Cities Hyderabad

MCI gives anxious moments to house surgeons at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Medicos at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences  (RIMS), Adilabad, and Government Medical College, Nizamabad, are tensed as Medical Council of India (MCI) has kept the ‘recognition’ of the two institutes on hold. The students, along with Telangna Junior Doctors Association (JUDA), would submit representations to State Health minister C Laxma Reddy requesting him to look into the issue.

However, officials from the State Health department have urged the students not to worry as steps would be taken to get recognition from the Council.

House surgeons from the two institutes said that their degrees will not be valid and they will not be able to take National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) if the institutes are not recognised by March next year. While the Medical college in Nizamabad was established in 2013, RIMS was established in 2008.
As per procedure, MCI conducts inspection annually for five-years after a college is established and thereafter, inspections are carried every five year.

After recent inspections, the MCI inspection team kept recognition of the two institutes on hold.
“If the institutes are not recognised by March 2019, our degrees will not be recognised,” said a house surgeon from the Medical college in Nizamabad.

The official said that while senior resident doctors signed in registers and left to work in their wards, they were not considered and remarks were made that there is deficiency.

Contingency measures
Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy said as people are not interested to work in interior parts, they are going to recruit professors, assistant and associate professors, tutors on contract basis to fill vacancies

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences

