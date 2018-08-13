Home Cities Hyderabad

Arrested Hyderabad youths were ‘strangers’ in their vicinity

Mohammed Basith, held for his suspected ISIS links, lived in isolation in his locality.

Published: 13th August 2018 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was business as usual at Naseeb Nagar in Chandrayangutta on Sunday. The neighbourhood showed no signs of arrest of a youth alleged to have links with ISIS operatives or their handlers in Syria. Twenty-four-year-old Mohammed Abdullah Basith, who was nabbed twice earlier for attempting to flee to Syria and now arrested for his suspected links with ISIS’ Abu Dhabi module, lived here in a house with a walled compound. While the large iron gates remained closed on Sunday, Basith was learnt to be nothing more than a stranger to his neighbours.

On Sunday afternoon, while his father Md Abdul Arif and mother were away, his 12-year-old brother Osama was having a sound sleep inside. Their cook who was busy in her daily chores claimed ignorance as to when the elders in the house would return. Basith was at home till six days ago. “I had seen him six days ago. I do not know any details about him, but the younger boy is studying in a nearby school,” said the cook at Basith’s residence.

One of his neighbours here said the elderly couple led a dignified life but not much was known outside about the children, except that the younger one studied in a nearby school. “We did not know much about Basith, but never expected that he was into such activities. Though he is arrested, we are scared with the thought that such a person was amidst us all these days,” she said, as Basith’s cook peeped over through an opening in the gate.

It is learnt that Basith’s father had constructed the house around two decades ago and was residing with his wife and two children. Arif who was into a business, stopped going out of the house frequently after his recent open-heart surgery. The couple interacted with a few neighbours very often, but spent most of the time with their relatives who reside in the neighbourhood.

On the other hand, the residence of Abdul Qadeer, the 19-year-old who was arrested by NIA on Sunday, at Shaheen Nagar in Balapur was locked and the entire colony wore a deserted look. Qadeer was a total stranger to his neighbours, as he stayed away from home at his relatives’ places for education.
Qadeer’s parents and his younger brother Taha moved into this rented house only two years ago. The owner had passed away, after which his wife is taking care of the house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ISIS

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma in 'Sui Dhaaga'. (Twitter Photo)
  Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan unveil new poster of Sui Dhaaga
Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
  Salman Khan completes Kiren Rijiju's fitness challenge in Style
Gallery
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of protesters demonstrating against a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (Photo | AP)
One year later in Charlottesville: Outcry, state of emergency in the wake of anniversary rally
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless