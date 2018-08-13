Home Cities Hyderabad

Be vigilant about Godavari flood situation: Irrigation Minister Harish Rao

Of the 36 medium irrigation projects, 19 are getting flood water.

Published: 13th August 2018 05:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2018 05:02 AM   |  A+A-

Irrigation Minister Harish Rao during a review meeting on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With heavy inflows to major, medium and minor irrigation projects due to consistent rains, irrigation minister T Harish Rao has directed officials to be on high alert and monitor the flood situation regularly.

At a review meeting with officials held at Jala Soudha here on Sunday, he asked them if there was any possibility of tanks breaching. “Be alert round the clock and assess the situation regularly,” he told them. Officials said there was no major change in the inflows to Krishna river but the projects on the Godavari were receiving huge inflows. The inflows at Kaddam were 50,958 cusecs and outflows 61,277. The inflows at Yellampally were 1,87,037 cusecs and, with the lifting of 27 gates, the outflows were 2,89,184 cusecs.

Of the 36 medium irrigation projects, 19 are getting flood water. Of these, 16 are in Godavari basin and three in  Krishna basin. Satnala, Mattadi vagu, Komurambheem, NTR Sagar, Neelvai, Rally vagu, Lakkavaram, Palem vagu, Taliper, Kinnerasani and Pedda vagu are receiving huge inflows.

