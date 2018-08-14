A break from the mundane

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote a sense of team spirit and bonding amongst private sector employees, Novotel Hyderabad Airport had organised “Invictus 2018”, a Corporate Sports Tournament in the city on Saturday. Sports enthusiasts from IT companies (Microsoft, TCS, Synchrony, Optum, HSBC, Tech M, ADP, Shore Infotech, Infosys, Technip FMC, Novartis) took part in the two-day tournament. The ambition of “Invictus 2018” was to promote a healthy lifestyle through active sports engagement.

Ditching their usual lazy weekends, corporate employees from different companies came together to participate in this first-of-a-kind tournament. Participants took part in football, basketball and volleyball during the two-day event.

Novotel Hyderabad Airport accommodates a sports arena with a tennis court, basketball court, a sandpit volleyball court and an outdoor swimming pool accompanied with a 24-hour fitness centre and a spa.

General Manager of Novotel Hyderabad Airport Ravi Khubchandani said, “We are constantly looking to find new and innovative ways to encourage participation in sports and to promote active, healthy lifestyles. This is an amazing initiative to communicate the message of wellness and maintain a work-life balance.”