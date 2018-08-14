Aditya Pamnani's new short fim is driving the audience crazy

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, actor and director Aditya Pamnani got an opportunity to release his short film, Drive with great fervour. In a fancy set up at Annapurna Preview Theatre, with friends, family and well-wishers in audience, the short film was previewed this weekend. The 23-minute short film is a conversation between a young man who offers a ride to a mysterious stranger and ends up changing his life for good. “It was challenging to make sure the audience are at the edge of the seat as they watch the short film. The conversation needed to be loaded with absolutely no lulls,” said Aditya.

Having acted and directed other short films earlier, he confesses a love for thrillers and psychological thrillers in the content he makes. “Thrillers, especially psychological thrillers are what excite me, but I would love to try out a love story sometime,” he says.

An actor, director and writer, Aditya was overwhelmed to be presenting Drive, which was the fruit of two years of hard work. “We worked on the script in 2016, we shot in 2017 and we are finally releasing in 2018,” he chuckles.

“We took a good long time to go on floors, because we wanted the technicalities to be perfect. The entire film happens in the car and we had to shoot it inside the car. So we figured out the conversations, lighting and equipment perfectly before starting to shoot. We also auditioned and rehearsed for three months before shooting,” says Aditya who not only directed but also acted in the film.

At the screening were, Shilpa Reddy and Naga Susheela and other socialites who were enthralled at the show.

Shilpa Reddy said, “Aditya sent me the short film a week ago and since then I have been making connections and thinking about the film.” The show ended with a Q & A where the audience and the crew of the film shared their perspectives about the movie and discussed the same.