Bid adieu to uneven skin

No amount of concealer or foundation can hide the lamentable uneven skin tone. Here are ways to say
goodbye to it.

Published: 14th August 2018 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 01:56 AM   |  A+A-

Using a good sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin against painful sunburns.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A major concern for many as they age is stubborn changes in the way the skin’s tone looks. Even if the skin is healthy, past exposure or medications can leave marks on the skin in the form of age spots and darker patches. If you have an uneven skin tone and are looking for ways to correct it, then look no further. Sangeeta Velaskar, Vice President, R&D and Head, Medical Services from Kaya Clinic, gives tips to take care of uneven skin tone:

  • Firstly, you need to ensure that you are taking care of your skin and should adopt a good skin care regimen if you do not already have one. You should aim to cleanse, tone and moisturise the skin on your face twice a day and never go to sleep wearing makeup.
  • You should also exfoliate the skin on your face a couple of times a week using a gentle exfoliate to improve the overall appearance of your skin and to remove dead skin cells; this may give you a more even Using a toner on your face after cleansing can really help to clean and brighten your skin, leaving it looking hydrated and healthy.

Here are some handy tips from Aswad Ahmad, the expert at Avene India:

  • Using a good sunscreen is the best way to protect your skin against painful sunburns, risk of skin cancer and uneven skin tone. The hyperpigmentation makes the skin tone uneven and sun exposure should be avoided.
  • Pollution is now one of the biggest causes of uneven skin texture and tone. To combat this, indulge in an elaborate cleansing routine. This will help in regulating oil production, smoothens skin texture and in turn reduces the appearance of blemishes.
  • Constantly moisturise your skin to replenish the depleted minerals to achieve the elemental equilibrium of young skin. Skin is endowed with an even tone, renewed hydration and powerful protection against daily forces that cause aging and uneven skin texture.
