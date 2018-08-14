Hyderabad 27th best city to live in India: Ease of Living Index 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ease of Living Index 2018 rankings released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Monday ranked Hyderabad as the 27th best city to live in among 111 cities from the country that were part of the ranking. It got a score of 43.13 out of 100. Karimnagar with 48.9 scores made a mark for itself and was ranked 11th, whereas Warangal with 34.14 scores was ranked 61.

From Andhra Pradesh four cities made the cut - Tirupati was ranked 4th best city to live in the country whereas Vijayawada was ranked 9th, Visakhapatnam 17th and Kakinada 64th with scores of 57.52, 49.27, 46.52 and 33.63 respectively. For Telangana government, which has been basking in the glory of Hyderabad being ranked as the best city in India to live in for four consecutive years including this year, by the international agency Mercer, this new ranking might come as a rude shock.

However, in the category of cities with a population above 40 lakh, Hyderabad has achieved the top rank among seven cities in some parameters. The seven cities are Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Greater Mumbai, Surat, Ahmedabad and New Delhi. This is the first such exercise undertaken by the ministry.

Fast facts

Rankings of Hyderabad under various parameters among 7 cities above 40 lakh population

Governance - 1

Safety and security - 1

Assured water

supply - 7

Economy and employment -2

Education - 3

Health - 3

Housing and inclusiveness - 4

Identity and

culture - 6

Mixed land use and compactness - 6

Power supply - 1

Public open spaces - 7

Reduced pollution - 5

Solid waste management - 7

Transportation and mobility - 4

Waste water management -5