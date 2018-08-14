Home Cities Hyderabad

Newborn girl abandoned at Hyderabad maternity hospital

According to the hospital staff, a woman named Yasmin, aged 20-25 years, got admitted at the hospital on August 3.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A newborn girl child was abandoned by her mother at Modern Government Maternity Hospital in Petlaburj ten-days ago. The hospital’s administration did not file a police complaint till Monday hoping the parents will return to claim the newborn and attend to the health issues being faced by the girl child.

According to the hospital staff, a woman named Yasmin, aged 20-25 years, got admitted at the hospital on August 3. Before any medical tests could be performed, she went into labour and gave birth to a girl child. However, she went missing the next day morning.

“The baby is being taken care in the hospital nursery and is doing well now,” said a hospital staff. Charminar Police inspector K Chandra Sekhar Reddy said that they have registered cases. under IPC Section 317 against the child’s mother.

