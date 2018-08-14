Home Cities Hyderabad

NIA gets 11-day custody of two arrested from Hyderabad with IS links

The NIA also filed a petition before the court seeking their custody for further investigation. The court had granted the accused to NIA custody for eleven days.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Mohd. Abdullah Basith and Mohd. Abdul Qadeer, two youths from Hyderabad, who were arrested by the National Investigation Agency, were produced before the special NIA court at Patiala House Court in Delhi on Monday.  The NIA also filed a petition before the court seeking their custody for further investigation. The court had granted the accused to NIA custody for eleven days.

Followed by leads during investigations into a case registered in 2016 at Delhi, NIA conducted searches at seven locations and had also questioned around 20 persons for their alleged links with ISIS.
After questioning for six days, the NIA arrested two persons, while notices were served to others to appear before them as per requirement.

