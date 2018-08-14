Home Cities Hyderabad

Retired cop kills wife in Hyderabad for fighting over his ‘affair’

After retiring from service, two months ago, the couple shifted to Hyderabad to stay with their son Shivamanohar reddy who worked in a software firm.

Published: 14th August 2018 03:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2018 03:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry with his wife for questioning him over his alleged illegal affair and retirement benefits, a retired sub-inspector killed his wife on Sunday night in Kondapur. PSRK Anjaneyulu Reddy had stabbed his wife Lakshmi Aneela with a kitchen knife at least ten times after a heated argument broke out between them. He later surrendered at Gachibowli police station.

According to police, Anjaneyulu Reddy was working as a Sub Inspector and was deputed to the railways at Eluru, where he was residing with his wife. After retiring from service, two months ago, the couple shifted to Hyderabad to stay with their son Shivamanohar reddy who worked in a software firm.
For the past couple of years, his wife was suspicious that he had an affair with another woman in Eluru. The issue became bigger after Reddy refused to give account for `1 lakh he received as retirement benefits. When asked, he only said that he used to amount for his personal needs.

Lakshmi alleged that he had given money to the other woman. On Sunday night, Lakshmi picked up a fight over his affair and blamed him for wasting the money. Enraged, Reddy picked up the knife and stabbed her repeatedly on the chest and other areas. “After killing her, Reddy washed off the blood stains on the floor and surrendered to us,” said Inspector Gangadhar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Illegal affair Retired cop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Kanye West (File Photo | AP)
Kanye West drops a new single
Salman Khan - PTI Photo
Salman Khan and mom roams the streets in Malta
Gallery
Movie: Gold | Language: Hindi | Director: Reema Kagti | Cast: Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh, Vineeth Kumar Singh | Release date: 15 August 2018
Movies to watch out for this Independence Day weekend
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, dribbles the ball during their Premier League match against West Ham at Anfield, Liverpool. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane star in Liverpool's 4-0 thrashing of West Ham United in Premier League opener