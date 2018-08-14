Retired cop kills wife in Hyderabad for fighting over his ‘affair’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Angry with his wife for questioning him over his alleged illegal affair and retirement benefits, a retired sub-inspector killed his wife on Sunday night in Kondapur. PSRK Anjaneyulu Reddy had stabbed his wife Lakshmi Aneela with a kitchen knife at least ten times after a heated argument broke out between them. He later surrendered at Gachibowli police station.

According to police, Anjaneyulu Reddy was working as a Sub Inspector and was deputed to the railways at Eluru, where he was residing with his wife. After retiring from service, two months ago, the couple shifted to Hyderabad to stay with their son Shivamanohar reddy who worked in a software firm.

For the past couple of years, his wife was suspicious that he had an affair with another woman in Eluru. The issue became bigger after Reddy refused to give account for `1 lakh he received as retirement benefits. When asked, he only said that he used to amount for his personal needs.

Lakshmi alleged that he had given money to the other woman. On Sunday night, Lakshmi picked up a fight over his affair and blamed him for wasting the money. Enraged, Reddy picked up the knife and stabbed her repeatedly on the chest and other areas. “After killing her, Reddy washed off the blood stains on the floor and surrendered to us,” said Inspector Gangadhar.