Home Cities Hyderabad

Decoding Ismat

Three protagonists perform in an autobiographical work and two short stories in a sequence to be presented today.

Published: 15th August 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chughtai’s writings explored feminist issues, the state of women in different strata of society, male dominance, middle-class concerns, and class conflicts among other things.

By Aruna Chandaraju
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Theatre lovers have an exciting show to look forward to. Coming up this evening is a presentation by Sutradhar titled Ismat--Ek Aurat. The performance has been presented in various cities across India like Ahmedabad, Udaipur, and Dharwad, besides Hyderabad. It has been staged successfully 15 times already. The performance is based on the writings of Ismat Chughtai (1915--1991), a well-known feminist writer. With a large body of works, Chughtai established herself as a significant author in the realm of 20th-century Urdu literature. She received various awards and honours among which was the Padmashree given by the Union Government.

Chughtai’s writings explored feminist issues, the state of women in different strata of society, male dominance, middle-class concerns, and class conflicts among other things. Her works are praised for their realism and courageous viewpoints. It is said of her that she was a feminist long before the cause became fashionable.   Ismat – Ek Aurat is a collage of Ismat Chughtai’s three short works directed by Vinay Varma who is also the founder of Sutradhar.

The first is an autobiographical work called Guftagu (meaning conversation or Tete-a-Tete).  The second is Saas (mother-in-law), and the third is Chidi ki Dukki. These last two are short stories. In the performance, all three are being presented as monologues performed by three different actors in a sequence.

Guftagu is about Chughtai’s upbringing, her family atmosphere, and the influences on her writing and how she broke the stereotypes regarding women. It also explores the problems of abandonment of people in their old age. This has become a burning issue today and Chughtai examined this issue decades ago. Saas explores the relationship between a mother in law and her daughter in law and how the son skillfully manages the relationships with them. There are moves and counter moves as in a game of chess. Chidi ki Dukki is all about what matters most when you want to win over a person. Is it attitude, intelligence or appearance?

The duration of the performance is 90 minutes, without any break. The prelude will have Vinay Varma talking about Sa’adat Hasan Manto’s thoughts on Chughtai and whether she was a woman in the conventional sense.   

The director of the play is Vinay Varma and the cast has Deepti Girotra, Pallavi Varma Minnaganti, and Ratika Sant Keswani.     
Sutradhar presents Ismat – Ek Aurat on 15 August 2018, at 7.30 p.m., in Nritya - Forum for Performing Arts, Hyderabad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ismat--Ek Aurat Ismat Chughtai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss