Do Independence Day right with fusion styles

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While regular traditional wear remains a go-to choice, here are few fusion-ethnic wear looks to sport this Independence Day by Shoppers Stop Style Hub!

Band Collar Shirt + Striped Pants + Sneakers

This Independence Day give your Ethnic a twist with Nehru/ Band Collar Shirt, let onlookers play the guessing game while you turn up in a band collar shirt or jacket. Inject it with a dose of cosmopolitan eccentricity brought on by the striped pants-sneakers combo!

Linen on Linen

Breathe a fresh lease of life to your natural crisp cotton or wrinkled linen kurta by pairing it with natural or off white linen pants clubbed with wrinkled scarf! This combination may just be your answer to your ‘what to wear’ dilemma. Simple, yet nonchalantly cool; who would’ve imagined an I-Day outfit could be this stylish?

Blazer + Dhoti + Shirt

Love fashion face-offs? Here’s one outfit idea that will make you the clear winner. Dare to pair your blazer with a comfy tee and dhoti pant for some serious fashion bravado!

Crop Top + Dhoti Pants

Independence Day celebrations are just as vivacious as this popping outfit, tailor-made for the day. Your everyday crop-top never looked this good; thanks to the humble pair of dhoti pants!

Kurta + Culottes

Independence Day is all about freedom, much like this breezy kurta-culotte combo. Bearing just the right ounce of élan and confidence, this fusion look takes only a few minutes to put together! Statement earrings and brogues are a must for some added flair!