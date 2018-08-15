Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad gang that stole bikes using YouTube lessons busted

The five-member gang was busted by the Langer House Police on Tuesday.

Published: 15th August 2018

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Youtube lessons on ‘how to steal bikes with techniques’ sure helped a five-member gang, including two minors, to get away with high-end motorcycles in different parts of the city and surroundings, but alas, there no lessons on how to escape arrest.

The five-member gang was busted by the Langer House Police on Tuesday.  The gang members, including three students, has started their crime career in March 2018, and had so far stolen 15 bikes. They had watched youtube videos and practised the technique on one of their friend’s bike for around a month and after gaining expertise, they started committing offences. Police recovered 15 bikes, all worth `15 lakh, from their possession.

