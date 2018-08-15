Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad girl to get Gallantry Award today

She will be one among 11 others who would receive awards under the category.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi woman officer of the Indian Navy who achieved the rare feat of circumnavigating the globe on the prestigious INSV Tarini expedition of Indian Navy will be receiving the Gallantry award on Independence day. Lt Aishwarya Bodapatti who was one among the six-member all-woman crew, who had set sail last year, will receive the Nausena Medal at New Delhi.

She will be one among 11 others who would receive awards under the category. The Navy had recommended the names of these officers for their exemplary show of courage in partaking the mammoth voyage that lasted over the eight, covering 21,600 nautical miles, crossing the Equator twice, sailing across four continents and three oceans, and passing the south of the three Great Capes -- Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Navy Gallantry Award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss