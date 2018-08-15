Hyderabad girl to get Gallantry Award today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabadi woman officer of the Indian Navy who achieved the rare feat of circumnavigating the globe on the prestigious INSV Tarini expedition of Indian Navy will be receiving the Gallantry award on Independence day. Lt Aishwarya Bodapatti who was one among the six-member all-woman crew, who had set sail last year, will receive the Nausena Medal at New Delhi.

She will be one among 11 others who would receive awards under the category. The Navy had recommended the names of these officers for their exemplary show of courage in partaking the mammoth voyage that lasted over the eight, covering 21,600 nautical miles, crossing the Equator twice, sailing across four continents and three oceans, and passing the south of the three Great Capes -- Leeuwin, Horn and Good Hope.