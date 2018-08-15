Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Police arrest four Rohingyas in Balapur

So far Balapur police have arrested around 40 Rohingyas who have obtained identity proofs through illegal means.

Published: 15th August 2018 04:03 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four Myanmar nationals who had obtained Government identity proofs in India using forged documents with the help of a mediator were arrested by Balapur police on Tuesday. The arrested persons paid huge sums to the mediators for obtaining proofs, found police. The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Elias, his wife Yasmeen Aira Begum, Mohammed Bin Omer, who helped the couple in obtaining identity proofs and two others - Noor Rashid and Murshid Alam.

So far Balapur police have arrested around 40 Rohingyas who have obtained identity proofs through illegal means. According to police, the accused persons have migrated to India through Bangladesh and settled in Hyderabad. They are in possession of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees cards and were residing at refugee camps at Balapur.

Rohingya crisis

