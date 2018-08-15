It’s got to be India again

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More men than women are proud to be Indians, according to a study undertaken by Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company. The study focussed on the citizens sentiments hinging around the “Independence Day”. The study with a total sample size of 2,000 respondents covered key Indian metropolises including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. It covered multiple demographics like gender, education, life stage, occupation, etc.

According to the study, over 40per cent respondents believed true independence meant to move around safely, to be fearless and to determine one’s own schedule – A majority of the respondents were women. Also, while Indians unanimously wanted to take steps against corruption, only 6 in 10 agreed to have casted their vote. Another interesting finding from the study was that, while 6 out of every 10 respondents believed in remembering our Martyrs this Independence Day, only a mere 40% of the respondents were aware on the number of years to freedom.

Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Velocity MR, shares, “The whole notion of freedom is expressed in myriad ways across genders, age groups and geographies. It could be shown as passively as standing up for the National Anthem or as actively as donating for noble causes and as abstract as casting one’s vote”.

Highlights of the Study

l Only about 4 in 10 are aware on the number of years to freedom.

l For 6 out of every 10, Independence Day is special day to remember our Martyrs.

l Independence means Peace, is the dominant sentiment for 6 of every 10 respondents.

l Independence means - To move around safely, to be fearless and to determine own schedule for around 4 in every 10 respondents.

l The desire to - The ability to say NO and being able to move around safely is echoed more prominently amongst the women (than men).

l Freedom to worship and freedom of attire, food – lifestyle is sought by the age group of 26-35 year olds.

l The younger as well as the older age group of 18-25 years and 26-35 years respectively, say that they may not always stand up for the National Anthem.

l Only about 6 in 10 agree to cast their vote.

l Even though about 85% are proud of their country, only 70% are satisfied with its progress.

l More male than female (9 in every 10 vs 8 in every 10) are proud of their country.

l The mid aged 36-45 year olds are least satisfied with the country’s progress as against the elderly 60+ year olds ( 1 in every 2 vs. 8 in every 10)

l Below average satisfaction is seen in Bangalore & Kolkata amongst the metros.

l Unanimously, Indians want to take steps against corruption, to make our country a better place.

l Women (18%) and elderly 60+ years (26%) look for hygienic India, more than others.

l Freedom of Speech is the most valued freedom.

l 9 out of 10 want to be born Indian again.