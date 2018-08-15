Home Cities Hyderabad

It’s got to be India again

A recent study citizens sentiments hinging around the Independence Day in Hyderabad and other cities threw up interesting insights. 

Published: 15th August 2018 01:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 01:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image of the Indian flag used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More men than women are proud to be Indians, according to a study undertaken by Velocity MR, a leading market research and analysis company. The study focussed on the citizens sentiments hinging around the “Independence Day”. The study with a total sample size of 2,000 respondents covered key Indian metropolises including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai. It covered multiple demographics like gender, education, life stage, occupation, etc.

According to the study, over 40per cent respondents believed true independence meant to move around safely, to be fearless and to determine one’s own schedule – A majority of the respondents were women. Also, while Indians unanimously wanted to take steps against corruption, only 6 in 10 agreed to have casted their vote. Another interesting finding from the study was that, while 6 out of every 10 respondents believed in remembering our Martyrs this Independence Day, only a mere 40% of the respondents were aware on the number of years to freedom.

Jasal Shah, Managing Director & CEO of Velocity MR, shares, “The whole notion of freedom is expressed in myriad ways across genders, age groups and geographies. It could be shown as passively as standing up for the National Anthem or as actively as donating for noble causes and as abstract as casting one’s vote”.

Highlights of the Study

l Only about 4 in 10 are aware on the number of years to freedom.
l For 6 out of every 10, Independence Day is special day to remember our Martyrs.
l Independence means Peace, is the dominant sentiment for 6 of every 10 respondents.
l Independence means - To move around safely, to be fearless and to determine own schedule for around 4 in every 10 respondents.
l The desire to - The ability to say NO and being able to move around safely is echoed more prominently amongst the women (than men).
l Freedom to worship and freedom of attire, food – lifestyle is sought by the age group of 26-35 year olds.
l The younger as well as the older age group of 18-25 years and 26-35 years respectively, say that they may not always stand up for the National Anthem.
l Only about 6 in 10 agree to cast their vote.
l Even though about 85% are proud of their country, only 70% are satisfied with its progress.
l More male than female (9 in every 10 vs 8 in every 10) are proud of their country.
l The mid aged 36-45 year olds are least satisfied with the country’s progress as against the elderly 60+ year olds ( 1 in every 2 vs. 8 in every 10)
l Below average satisfaction is seen in Bangalore & Kolkata amongst the metros.
l Unanimously, Indians want to take steps against corruption, to make our country a better place.
l Women (18%) and elderly 60+ years (26%) look for hygienic India, more than others.
l Freedom of Speech is the most valued freedom.
l 9 out of 10 want to be born Indian again.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian women Independence Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss