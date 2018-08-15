Home Cities Hyderabad

Judge held for raping advocate in Hyderabad

The woman complained that the accused promised to marry her and allegedly raped and assaulted her on several occasions.

Published: 15th August 2018 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Rape

For representational purposes

By IANS

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday arrested a judge on the charge of raping a tribal woman advocate.

P. Satyanarayana, a Junior Field Judge working in Suryapet town of Telangana, was arrested on a complaint by the victim, who alleged that he sexually exploited her with the promise to marry her, the police said.

The accused was produced before a magistrate, who sent him to judicial custody for two weeks.

A case against the judge was registered at Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad on August 5. He was booked under various sections of the SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The woman complained that the accused promised to marry her and allegedly raped and assaulted her on several occasions. However, when he recently got engaged to another woman, she approached the police and lodged a complaint.

A police official said the arrest was made after preliminary investigation and permission from the High Court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hyderabad Judge rapes advocate Judge rapes woman advocate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss