Open Studio,a celebration of seeing, feeling and fragility

HYDERABAD: Well-known artist Koeli Mukherjee Ghosh is holding open studio at Ailamma Art Gallery until August 30. Held between 3 pm to 5 pm daily, her select works are also shown at the gallery from 12 noon to 6 pm. In her own words, Koeli says, “Open Studio is an opportunity I happily partake to work in company of visitors, over conversations. It is the threshold of plunging deep into the act of painting and drawing while being attentive to my surroundings and the people who come. The stream of flowing thoughts are interjected with constant diversions and I am constantly changing my course. It is also my message to fellow artists to discover their very special way of connecting with viewers.”

She goes on to add: “The open Studio celebrates my involvement with the visual arts of seeing, feeling, experiencing the fragility of moments. Reading everyday happenings with a poetic sensibility. A sense of joy in acknowledging the insubstantial, wispy, lightweight, dancing and cobwebby nature of the lines, that I draw. In the beginning there is nothing in my mind, at least it appears to be that way, but as soon as my quill makes its way, with ink-laden rapid strokes on the wet surface; knitting, weaving of multiple thoughts- experience and vision are recalled in layers and beyond immediate comprehension.

It may appear to be an orchestra to balance turbulent forces. The quick dipping of the nibs to draw a line often find drips of paint on the surface they are immediately made part of the imagination this too appears as an act to integrate in an action quicker than the thought to reject or define. I create a random pulling in of transparent hues of watercolour on wet ground, indeed it is a technique that has been learnt but I use it to create a challenge for myself. Wild and unplanned as things that have gone completely out of bounds.

The handcrafted bamboo quill works it’s way in and around this mass of mess to weave a story I am familiar with but only get to know its sense much later; days months and years after the work has been created. The exhibition showcases select works to bringing about a conversation with visitors about why is visual art a specialised form of art and the need to look at works of art and find how they look back and show themselves.”