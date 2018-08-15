Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Will hit imports, help exports in short term’

Petroleum will be the most affected as it is one of the country’s biggest imports.

Published: 15th August 2018 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2018 03:56 AM   |  A+A-

rupee-reuters-1-1

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | Reuters)

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: All hell seems to have broken loose. The rupee looks like it is in a free fall and businesses will have to deal with both the pros and cons of this development. The rupee will make imports a bit more expensive and at the same time, it will also translate to short-term benefits to exporters.

“It is a matter of worry that the rupee has seen a sharp decline. Though we have adequate dollar reserves, there will be extra pressure as they will be paying more for the same quantity on imports,” said DS Rawat, Secretary General, Associated chambers of commerce and industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Petroleum will be the most affected as it is one of the country’s biggest imports. Although it must be noted that there will no impact in the short term, he added. “The restrictions imposed on Iran by the US from October are an object of concern for us as we are dependent on them for petrol imports. And if there is any hindrance from there, then the rupee would crash even more,” Rawat explained.
Meanwhile, the exports would see a surge in revenue earned across various sectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rupee Petroleum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Actress Kajol Devgn. (Photo | Twitter Screengrab)
Kajol promotes ‘Helicopter Eela’ in Mumbai
The Netflix logo is pictured on a television (File | Reuters)
Netflix to launch second comic book franchise
Gallery
Rains continued to wreak havoc in many parts of Kerala with northern hill district of Wayanad experiencing widespread landslides and flooding overnight, forcing thousands of people to take shelter at relief camps. (Photo | EPS/Manu R Mavelil)
Flood, landslides keep Kerala's Wayanad on the edge; thousands of people in relief camps
Loan-deals apart, here are some of the most-discussed signings from the top-tier league in England this summer. (Photos | Twitter, AP)
English Premier League 2018 summer transfers: Names you don't want to miss