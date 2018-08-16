Hyderabad: Several faculty positions still vacant in universities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The falling quality of doctoral research has over the years culminated into a large number of vacant faculty positions in central and state universities. Osmania University alone has 500 vacant teachers positions and some departments are functioning with just one faculty. Experts opine that since the competition is intense, the quality of assessment is rigorous too.

“Linked to the dissertation are corollary achievements like publications validated by others in the field. UGC has issued a mandate that by the time scholars reach the pre-submission stage, they should have at least 2 quality papers,” said Prof BP Sanjay.

Prof Tirupathi Rao opines that when recruitments do not happen as and when vacancies arise, there is a gap between junior and senior teaching staff. “It affects the quality of research as supervision by experienced professors tends to be at both philosophical and intellectual levels and that shapes a thesis,” he said.