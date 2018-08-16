‘It’s a challenging task to file a case with consumer forum’

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Approaching consumer redressal forums in Telangana to seek justice against exploitation is a tough job, with no proper guidance or infrastructure available at the consumer fora. Although various rules made to simplify the task of approaching a consumer forum exist on paper, they are not being implemented.

For instance, according to the consumer protection rules 2005 Section 26 (3), separate accommodation is to be provided in a consumer forum for convenience for those appearing in-person but one cannot find any such separate accomodation in place in most of the consumer fora in the state.

Similarly, as per sub-Section (4) of the rules, a consumer forum should not insist the consumers to engage advocates. Unfortunately, in many cases the consumers who approach a consumer forum are asked to hire advocates.

For several consumers who approach the consumer fora, it is a tedious task to file and argue their own case, from getting the proforma right to getting a complaint admitted, to attending multiple hearing sessions which can continue sometimes for years together. Consumers whose cases are pending in the consumer fora also point out to lack of guidance in the courts to ease various processes that they have to go through.

“In some of our district fora the infrastructure is very poor. For example, at the Rangareddy district forum there is a serious space crunch being faced by the staff as well as advocates,” said V Gowri Shankara Rao, president, Confederation of All Telangana Consumer Organisations. Pranay Tasari, a consumer who won a case against Spice Jet, observed that there is also a dearth of resources available on the internet which can educate the consumers on how to go about filing a complaint in a consumer forum and the various documents required and processes involved. He said, “Though some of the staff are helpful, a lot of documentation that should be done needs a legal expert. ”

When contacted, officials of the state consumer disputes redressal commission on the condition of anonymity, accepted that there is a need for sensitisation of the staff in district fora on how to behave with the consumers.

He said, “Even the latest provisions of ‘strengthening of consumer fora’, a set of guidelines issued by Ministry of consumer affairs in 2015 has to be implemented. Funds are to be allocated by the government.”