Toilets still a pipedream for these Hyderabad slum dwellers

HYDERABAD: Even as the nation celebrates 72 years of independence, the shanties located at Saradhi Nagar in Borabanda are still bound to live under no sanitation and hygiene conditions whatsoever. All promises made by the local authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

The residents of 60-odd huts, who have all identity proofs, have been defecating on an open dumping ground located by the main road of Borabanda. Even water is a scarcity for the migrants who converse in a native language called Jagganath.

“Water is still being supplied through tankers despite having water pipelines,” said B Sunita, a resident.

A huge dump yard located beside the shanties is the place where the residents have to relieve themselves — be it a day or night. “We do not have the education because of which we are unable to claim our rights as citizens. Our many requests to our public representatives for toilets are not heard,” rues B Navanath, a local. As many as 32 2 BHK houses that were to come up in the area to accommodate those from the shanties have been left unattended.