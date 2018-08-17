Bengaluru student commits suicide in city

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old LLB second-year student, who had come to the city from Bengaluru a few days ago, committed suicide in a hotel room in Begum Bazar police limits here. The deceased was Chiranjeevi.R. He was studying second-year LLB at Sheshadri Law College in Bengaluru.

Police said Chiranjeevi came to the city on August 14 and checked into My Choice Hotel at Rein Bazar. He paid an advance amount of Rs 2,000. He ordered for dinner on the same day.

After having dinner, Chiranjeevi took the extreme step by hanging himself from the bathroom window grills. On Thursday morning, a boy went up to his room to serve breakfast and knocked on the door, but there was no response. “The hotel staff opened the door with another key and found the student hanging,” the SI said. A case of suspicious death has been registered.