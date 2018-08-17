Officials seal shelter home in Hyderabad, save 17 children

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Revenue department officials sealed an illegal shelter home in Sachivalaya Nagar, Vanasthalipuram on Thursday, rescuing over 17 children from there. The shelter home ‘Gracious Paradise Children’s Home’ had been housing these children without procuring the right licences as prescribed by the Juvenile Justice Act, and was caught for the second time in six months.

“The house had been in a bad shape, with not enough workers to maintain hygiene. The kids were forced to cook and clean for themselves, and there was also drainage water spilling into the house,” said A Devendra Chary, District Child Protection Officer, Rangareddy district.

The house had come on the radar of officials only six months ago for pushing over 30 children into beggary. “We had booked a case against the same person under Section 42 of Juvenile Justice Act and Beggary Act and Section 343 of IPC. Back then, over 30 rescued children were sent to the government shelter home. But now the accused started the home again and brought in more children,” added Chary. The kids had been brought from various villages of Rangareddy, Mahbubnagar, Medchal. Of the 17 children rescued. 15 are girls. They were sent to shelter homes at Nimboliadda and Saidabad.