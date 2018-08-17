Home Cities Hyderabad

Telangana health department to procure three lakh ampoules of Oxytocin

The drug is used to control postpartum haemorrhage (heavy bleeding after delivery), which is one of the cause of maternal mortality.

Published: 17th August 2018 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2018 02:32 AM   |  A+A-

Medicines

Image used for representational purpose for medicines.

By K Shiva Shanker
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the date on restrictions on commercial sale and manufacture of life-saving drug Oxytocin nearing, the State Health Department has placed orders to procure three lakh ampoules of the drug which are sufficient for one quarter.

The drug is used to control postpartum haemorrhage (heavy bleeding after delivery), which is one of the cause of maternal mortality. From September 1, the drug meant for domestic purposes (for use within the country), will be manufactured by Karnataka Antibiotics and Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL) alone, which is a public sector unit, and will not be sold at medical shops.

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that the restrictions have been brought in since the drug was being misused - administration of the drug to cattle to boost milk production. Registered hospitals and clinics in private and public sectors were advised to procure the drug from KAPL which manufactures it for human and veterinary use. Besides, it will be supplied to Pradhan Manthri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) outlets.  The ministry has issued a notice listing out the phone numbers of KAPL employees who can be contacted to place orders.

In Telangana, officials from the State Health Department who wanted to find the requirement of the drug at government hospitals got to know that more than 13 lakh ampoules would be needed in a year’s time.
The requirement of the drug has reportedly increased after the launch of KCR Kits scheme which had increased the number of institutional deliveries at government hospitals. Besides, officials contacted private drug stockists to know the number of Oxytocin doses procured by private hospitals.

Of the total share in the State, 58 per-cent are procured for government hospitals and the rest by private hospitals.“This financial year, government hospitals estimated that they would need over 13 lakh ampoules of Oxytocin. Around 3.25 lakh ampoules of the drug are currently available with Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TSMIDC).” In a month, around one lakh doses are required. Orders were placed to KAPL to supply three more lakh ampules,” officials from the Health Department said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Oxytocin KAPL

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee passes away at 93
Brazilian former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reaches out to supporters (file | AP)
Brazil: Thousands cheer after allies register Lula as candidate
Gallery
One of the most loved and respected politicians of all time, Atal Bihari Vajpayee is counted as one of the greatest politicians India has ever produced breathe his last at 93. Also called as the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of Indian politics Vajpayee had not only w
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Know these interesting facts about the 'Bhishma Pitamah' of the Indian politics
Former Prime Minister, veteran BJP leader and poet Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away on 16 August 2018. He was 93. Here are some rare images from the popular parliamentarian's political career. (File | Express Photo)
Rare images from former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's political career