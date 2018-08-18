Hyderabad: Shilparamam at Uppal to be ready by Dasara

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city is all set to get another Shilparamam, which will come up at Uppal. With eastern parts of the city, including Uppal, Nagole, L B Nagar, Tarnaka, Saroornagar, Habsiguda, Ramanthapur, Hayathnagar, Autonagar, Gaddianaram, Vanasthalipuram and other places witnessing fast growth, the state government has decided to develop another Shilparamam. It is likely to be ready by Dasara as works are in progress.

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) after developing the layout for Uppal Bhagayat, a portion of about 7.5 acres was handed over to the Arts, Crafts and Cultural Society for developing a mini Shilparamam on the lines of Shilparamam at Madhapur.

The project will be developed with an ethnic theme. There will be pathways and other infrastructure like drinking water kiosks, toilet blocks at different places. The proposed Shilparamam with an open auditorium will have 50 craft stalls, five food courts, amphitheatre, convention centre, art gallery, children’s play area and other facilities.

Special cultural programmes would be planned to entertain visitors coming to the place on weekends and holidays.

The project will be taken up in two phases. In the first phase, open-air auditorium, crafts village, stalls, and food courts will be developed. The Amphi auditorium would be developed and facilities would be in place for artists to stage performances.