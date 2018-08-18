Tourists ‘harassed’ by guard in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A group of 20 tourists were allegedly harassed by a security guard at the State Museum in Nampally. The issue which took place on August 5 came to light only on Tuesday. The guard had allegedly tried coaxing them into hiring him as a tour guide.

On Tuesday, one of the visitors cried, who had earlier given a complaint to the State Archaeology and Heritage department regarding the matter, raised the issue once again as no action had been taken yet.

In his complaint to the Director of Archaeology department NR Visalatchy, Sriram Bhupathiraju, a 39-year-old research associate from IIT-Hyderabad, said, “At the museum, a man forcefully tried to convince us into hiring him as a guide saying that it is mandatory for groups.”