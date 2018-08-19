Home Cities Hyderabad

‘City needs extra 450 km of urban floods SWDs’

There is a need for proper diagnosis of urban flooding problem for Hyderabad city and out of the box solution for its mitigation, Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy said on Saturday.

HYDERABAD: There is a need for proper diagnosis of urban flooding problem for Hyderabad city and out of the box solution for its mitigation, Commissioner, B Janardhan Reddy said on Saturday.

Addressing the GHMC engineers during a one-day workshop on “Urban floods-way out for Hyderabad city” conducted at JNTU on Saturday, he said that even though resources are limited but GHMC need to have holistic approach by phasing the solutions on mitigation.

JNTU Professor, K Lakshma Rao and coordinator Centre of Excellence, JNTU, Hyderabad under whose leadership the study has been carried out mentioned that the rainfall patterns are changing due to climatology changes, Urbanisation and environmental imbalance.

The study titled “Integrated Urban Flood Stormwater network (urban bypass) for GHMC” completed for 229 water logging locations in GHMC under a MoU between GHMC and Centre of Excellence JNTU by sharing cost of study 50: 50 per cent.

The outcome of study proposed additional 450 km of urban flood stormwater drain in the central median, 2,70,350 Rain Water Harvesting structures by households under social responsibility, 17,767 Rain Water Harvesting Structures(RWHS) on Government lands and 636 water tanks to be constructed under BOT basis.  

