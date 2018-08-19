Heavy traffic continues to plague ORR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The traffic never stops chasing the techies, and now even the ORR won’t be spared. After the Automatic Toll Management system was launched this week in various entry points of the ORR around Gachibowli, the traffic on these roads have come to a stand-still at the peak hours.

With every vehicle having a waiting period of 15 minutes to clear off due to the rush and due to the new smart card system, the vehicular traffic keeps piling up on the roads. A commuter even shot a video of the heavy traffic on the road tweeting, “The usual long traffic line evident on ORR.

How does constructing this road even serve the purpose if the wait is so long? @KTRTRS some automation must be used to ease such delays & waits. #Hyderabad #orrdelays #citizenpains #telangana,”(sic) said Aditya Lanka.

“We have been getting complaints since 2-3 days in the mornings especially from the Puppalaguda entry point where the scanning machine is causing some delays,” said Narsing Rao, Traffic Inspector Gachibowli. The ORR is often used by IT employees who reside at Nanakramguda, Suncity, Bandlaguda, Patancheru, Tellapur etc in order to reach their workplace at Gachibowli.

“Even without the machine there is traffic at the peak hours due to many opting to use the ORR, specially at Gachibowli toll gate no. 19,” said Amit Singh an IT employee