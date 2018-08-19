Home Cities Hyderabad

Three held in Hyderabad for threatening to circulate girl’s intimate photos

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police officials seized three mobile phones and two bikes from the accused.

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons, including an event manager, were held on Saturday for extorting a man of Rs 5 crore by threatening to circulate nude pictures of his daughter on social media sites.

Hyderabad Cyber Crime police officials seized three mobile phones and two bikes from the accused. The arrested persons have been identified as Manikya Vineeth(25), an event manager in Nizamabad, V Ganesh(25) of Mancheerial district and Gollapalli Mahesh(27) of Karimnagar.  

A few days ago, the police received a complaint from the father who said that he received morphed nude pictures of his daughter. Later, he received a call from someone who demanded Rs 5 crore cash to delete the pictures. The accused further threatened that he would post the pictures on social networking sites and thus damage the reputation of the family members.

“We have collected call data of a mobile number that was used to have conversation with the complainant and identified the accused as Vineeth,’’ Mohanty said. A police team posed as family members of the victim and offered Rs 1 crore to the suspect. When the accused came to collect the amount, they were arrested.

