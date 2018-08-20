15,000 cows, bulls brought into Hyderabad for slaughter for Bakrid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 15,000 cows, calves, bulls and bullocks were brought into the city for slaughter during Bakrid, alleged Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh, an animal welfare organisation in the city, here on Sunday. “These animals are being brought into the city, mainly from Maharashtra, after crossing the check-post set up by the police at various places in the Old City.

This, despite there being a total and complete ban on slaughter of not only cows but also bulls and bullocks,” Jasraj Shrishrimal, president of the organisation, said. Mahesh Agarwal, secretary, said that these animals were put on display at Shaheen Nagar behind the Malakpet race course and at Chandrayangutta for sale and can be seen by anyone.

“We have been complaining to the police but they are turning a blind eye and not registering FIR citing oral instructions from political bosses,” Agarwal said. “The provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 are being openly violated. Animals are loaded more than 10 to 40 in numbers in trucks exceeding the limit of six as prescribed by law,” Shrishrimal said.