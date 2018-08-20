Home Cities Hyderabad

15,000 cows, bulls brought into Hyderabad for slaughter for Bakrid

At least 15,000 cows, calves, bulls and bullocks were brought into the city for slaughter during Bakrid, alleged Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh, an animal welfare organisation in the city, here on Sunday

Published: 20th August 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 15,000 cows, calves, bulls and bullocks were brought into the city for slaughter during Bakrid, alleged Bharatiya Prani Mitra Sangh, an animal welfare organisation in the city, here on Sunday. “These animals are being brought into the city, mainly from Maharashtra, after crossing the check-post set up by the police at various places in the Old City.

This, despite there being a total and complete ban on slaughter of not only cows but also bulls and bullocks,” Jasraj Shrishrimal, president of the organisation, said. Mahesh Agarwal, secretary, said that these animals were put on display at Shaheen Nagar behind the Malakpet race course and at Chandrayangutta for sale and can be seen by anyone.

“We have been complaining to the police but they are turning a blind eye and not registering FIR citing oral instructions from political bosses,” Agarwal said. “The provisions of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960 are being openly violated. Animals are loaded more than 10 to 40 in numbers in trucks exceeding the limit of six as prescribed by law,” Shrishrimal said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cow Slaughter Bakrid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
File Photo of Kerala Floods. | (Albin Mathews | EPS)
Kerala floods: Flooded areas at Chengannur on Sunday
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony