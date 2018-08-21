Home Cities Hyderabad

Corporator’s new protest technique pleads at the feet of RTA official

The corporator is known for his innovative techniques of protest - like entering sewage drains and standing in a cesspool.

Published: 21st August 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2018 03:07 AM   |  A+A-

Hayathnagar corporator Sama Thirumal Reddy falls at the feet of an RTA official and requests him to disallow sand-laden lorries and other heavy vehicles as they were damaging roads and creating nuisance. | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS Corporator Sama Thirumala Reddy of Hayathnagar Division resorted to a novel “protest” on Monday. He fell at the feet of an RTA official pleading not to allow heavy sand and stone laden lorries in the colony roads of his division. The lorries, he alleged, was causing accidents and damaging the roads. The corporator is known for his innovative techniques of protest - like entering sewage drains and standing in a cesspool. He is also infamous for dancing in the middle of Srisailam highway along with other GHMC corporators. 

“Though I brought the issue to the notice of RTA officials they did not any action. Motor Vehicle Inspector Saibaba came to our area today, but left within a few minutes. When I tried to explain our problem, he tried to leave the place. So, I stopped him and fell at his feet to get the attention of people and officials so that the issue is addressed,” he claimed while talking to Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Corporator Pleads RTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Jakarta gets ready to host the 18th Asian Games
Kerala floods: What to look out for when returning home
Gallery
Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their engagement on Saturday with a traditional Hindu ceremony, after which they partied with their friends and family the following night. A few close friends like Alia Bhatt, businessman Mukesh Ambani with his wife Nita and daughter Isha, director Vishal Bharadwaj, Siddharth Roy Kapur joined the celebrations with the couple. (IN PHOTO: L-R; Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Arpita Khan Sharma and Parineeti Chopra)
SEE PHOTOS | Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' engagement party
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony