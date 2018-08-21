Corporator’s new protest technique pleads at the feet of RTA official

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS Corporator Sama Thirumala Reddy of Hayathnagar Division resorted to a novel “protest” on Monday. He fell at the feet of an RTA official pleading not to allow heavy sand and stone laden lorries in the colony roads of his division. The lorries, he alleged, was causing accidents and damaging the roads. The corporator is known for his innovative techniques of protest - like entering sewage drains and standing in a cesspool. He is also infamous for dancing in the middle of Srisailam highway along with other GHMC corporators.

“Though I brought the issue to the notice of RTA officials they did not any action. Motor Vehicle Inspector Saibaba came to our area today, but left within a few minutes. When I tried to explain our problem, he tried to leave the place. So, I stopped him and fell at his feet to get the attention of people and officials so that the issue is addressed,” he claimed while talking to Express.