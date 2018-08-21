Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad rises for Kerala

Citizens, forums, NGOs, corporates, brands, firms in the city have come together to raise funds and rescue relief material for the flood-affected area. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens, forums, NGOs, corporates, brands, firms in the city have come together to raise funds and rescue relief material for the flood-affected area. Choose where you want to donate/contribute/volunteer this week

Joining hands
In the light of the Kerala floods disaster that continues to unfold by the day, The ThickShake Factory announced a initiative to contribute to the flood victims who need help. Across 87 stores throughout the country, all customers will be asked if they want to contribute 10/- to the Kerala flood victims. At the end of this “Let’s all come together for Kerala campaign” in a few days, The ThickShake Factory would contribute an equal amount and donate to the CM relief fund. The ThickShake Factory will be integrating a small feature into the Billing software asking people if they are OK with donating Rs 10/- for helping the flood victims.  This campaign will run across all stores for next 4-5 days. If the total collected amount is Rs X, we shall donate Rs X more and contribute Rs 2X to the CM relief fund. Every rupee counts and The ThickShake Factory is optimistic that its patrons who are are socially conscious and really care about the country.

Need torches, not clothes
Sandeep Gudi from VCare says: We need packaged water, medicines, blankets and bed sheets on priority. Other items include rice bags, pulses, rusk, biscuits, torches, sanitary napkins, new undergarments, slippers, towels.NO CLOTHES PLEASE. V Care and Pratyusha Support are collecting the relief material. You can drop the material at Ramanaidu Studios, Film Nagar. “We are coordinating with a team inalleppey and Wayanad,” he informs.

Send us dettol and biscuits
Youngistaan Foundation says: “We need the following urgently: Rice bags, candles, matchbox, sanitary pads, diaper, mosquito coils, soaps, new blankets, milk powder, sugar, dettol, biscuits and toothpaste If you can contribute in cash or kind, please leave a message here or at arun@youngistaanfoundation.org. *If donating in KIND please drop them at our office in Rd number 12, Banjara Hills,  (Landmark Andhra Bank) Or For INDIAN accounts Transfer: Account Details: Youngistaan Foundation, A/C: 33826081625, IFSC CODE: SBIN0060146, SBI Nampally Branch. Details: +917702454005‬, +918374454611

Flying relief to the needy
Due to the floods in Kerala which caused the closure of Cochin International Airport (COK) until 1400 hours of 26 August 2018, Vistara is operating all its Kochi flights to and from Thiruvananthapuram (TRV) from Thursday, 16 August 2018 to 26 August 2018. These flights include those to/from Delhi and Chennai, with Economy class fares capped at INR 10,000 and INR 7,500, respectively. Vistara does not usually operate to TRV, but made this special arrangement to help people travel into and outside of the city/state.
Kerala Animal Rescue Team
Donate in cash or kind 0- medicines, animal food bags, bedsheets, first aid kits to V Sanjeev Varma on PayTm 8099333243

Need cleaning chemicals
Priya and Biswas are collecting relief materials at 721, Vasavi Shantiniketan, White Fields, Kondapur to send via a truck on Wednesday noon from Miyapur. Call him at 9000351888. They are asking formats, cleaning chemicals, blankets, utensils, medicines etc.

One Girl, one pad
Aasya Foundation - One Girl One Pad.
If every girl donates one sanitary napkin, we can collect enough to bring a change. #ONeGirlOnePad. Instagram @aasyafoundation.
Contact: Sreeram 9652919421

