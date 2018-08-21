Hyderabad: Two tribals stipped naked, confined in a farmhouse by employer at Mahabubnagar district

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two tribals -- a widow and her friend -- were allegedly confined to a farmhouse for three days after being stripped naked and beaten up by their employer at Nakkalabanda village of Mahabubnagar district.

The employer Khurshid had kept the victims K Ramesh (23) and Bujji (30) in his farmhouse after they did not turn up to work for three days. The issue came into light after the duo, escaped from confinement and approached police.

According to police, K Ramesh and his friend Bujji, were engaged by Khurshid to work in his farmhouse located at Nakkalabanda village around six months ago. He had paid them Rs 30,000 each as advance and since then, they were coming to work every day. Till Aug 13, they were regular to work, after which they did not turn up. Khursheed tried to reach out to them, but found no response.

On Aug 17, Khurshid came to know that Bujji was at a hospital and he himself went over there, put her in his vehicle forcefully and took her to his farmhouse. Knowing this, Ramesh also rushed to the farmhouse in the night and found Bujji there.

Ramesh told police that as soon as he reached the farmhouse, Khursheed thrashed him and threw him inside a room and locked him up. He also told that Khursheed has beaten up Bujji and also passed derogatory remarks against them based on their caste.

On Sunday, in Khursheed's absence, Bujji let loose herself and also freed Ramesh from the locked room and they escaped from the farmhouse. They later approached the Jadcherla police and lodged a complaint.

G Balaraju, Circle Inspector of Police, Jadcherla town said that based on a complaint from Ramesh, a case under charges of wrongful confinement, Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means and under SC& ST act was registered.

"They are sent for medical examination. Based on the medical report and other evidences, the investigation will proceed." he said.