Raja ‘Singhs’ new tune: Goes on fast for his ‘cowboys’ 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As a mark of protest against the registration of “fake cases” against him and gau-rakshaks, BJP MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, is set to go on an indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday. The strike will continue till the “fake cases” against him were withdrawn and government ensured safety of calves before Bakrid, he said.

In a video message, the Goshamahal MLA said, “I will be starting the hunger strike from Commissioner’s office at Basheerbagh. Even if the police arrests me, I will continue the strike in jail until my demands are met.” Singh also asked for action to be taken against the butchers in Old City who allegedly bought cows and calves for slaughter. It may be mentioned here that cases were registered against Raja Singh and gau rakshaks for allegedly assaulting police officers and obstructing them from doing their job on August 18.

According to the FIR copy, based on a complaint by sub-inspector of Mangalhat PS S Ravi Kumar, a group of around 50-80 people assaulted the police team after the officials rejected their demand of shifting the bulls to a local gaushala instead of GHMC compound. “When Ravi Kumar tried to discuss with them, they started arguing with him and obstructed the police officials who were trying to discharge their legitimate duties. Some people climbed the auto trolley and tried to remove the ropes with which the bulls were tied.”

Sultanbazar ACP M Chetana, said, “They even assaulted the SI and a police constable. They were misinforming citizens by saying that the police were transporting the cattle to slaughterhouses. They were also trying to stoke the communal fire by sloganeering provocative statements against a particular religion. We have evidence in form of CCTV footages. When we interrogated some of the gau rakshaks, they said they were working on the directions of BJP MLA Raja Singh. Thus, he too is an accused,” Chetana added. “The investigation is on,” she said.

74 oxen rescued

Hyderabad: As many as 74 oxen that were being illegally transported to slaughterhouses in the city without valid documents from the veterinary officials were rescued at Moinabad on Monday. Around 15 persons were booked under various. The animals were being purchased from animal markets in Vikarabad and Mahabubnagar, for around `30,000 each, police said. Mahendranath, Moinabad SI, said that the animals were taken to different Gaushalas.