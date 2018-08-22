Home Cities Hyderabad

450 viewers left stranded in dark for one hour in PVR Central Mall

Around 450 customers of PVR Cinemas at Central Mall in Punjagutta were stuck in a dark cinema halls after electricity went out in its theatres for nearly an hour. 

Representational image of PVR theaters.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 450 customers of PVR Cinemas at Central Mall in Punjagutta were stuck in a dark cinema hall after the electricity went out in its theatres for nearly an hour. This is the second such incident in three months.

The incident happened on Monday at around midnight just before the beginning of the late night screenings. The issue came to light when one of the audience members, Harish Kondeti shot off a tweet tagging PVR cinemas complaining about the incident.

“Such insanity observed at PVR Central Mall. No power backup. The movie stopped suddenly. No AC, lights. Nothing. Staff is not at involved (sic)  for the inconvenience caused,” read the tweet. Speaking to Express, Kondeti said, “We were a group of six, who had gone to watch Geetha Govindam movie. Around 11.15 pm, there was a power cut. .”

“There were three staff members on duty, who did not do anything regarding the issue. On top of that there was no power back up,” Kondeti said.  The power came back only after 45 minutes, Kondeti said the movie was resumed after an hour.  When contacted the manager of PVR Cinemas at Central Mall, Satish admitted to the glitch and cited to ongoing renovations behind it. “The mall is being renovated, and they are changing the entire panel system and ecosystem. This kind of glitch happens during the changeover part. Now the renovation is in its final stages. We do not think that there will be similar issues in the future.”

Earlier in late June, hundreds of people were left stranded in the dark and heat inside PVR Cinemas for two hours before the power was finally restored.

