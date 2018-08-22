Home Cities Hyderabad

A Peek into Monroe’s Wardrobe

California exhibition to provide glimpse into Marilyn Monroe’s dresses

Published: 22nd August 2018 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An exhibition on dresses and costumes worn by legendary Hollywood actor Marilyn Monroe is all set to open its doors to the public on Saturday at the Paley Centre in Beverly Hills, California.

Clothes are worn by the iconic actor, as well as beautiful, large-format photographs of Monroe by her friend, famed fashion and celebrity photographer Milton H. Greene, were on display at the press review recently.
“The mere mention of her name conjures up a million dazzling images, flickers of light that capture the incandescent glamour of arguably Hollywood’s greatest icon. The legend of Marilyn Monroe continues to fascinate us decades after she first entranced audiences,” the Centre said in a statement.

The exhibition, to run until September 30, will also display signature costumes from Monroe’s films such as Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, The Prince and the Showgirl, and How to Marry a Millionaire.Personal artefacts such as her heavily hand-annotated script from the 1955’s The Seven Year Itch, wardrobe pieces and a unique historic video from the Paley Archive, chronicling the icon’s contributions to television, the statement added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Surging white-water gorge kills at least ten in Italy
US President Donald Trump (File | AP)
Donald Trump says Robert Mueller sit-down could be a 'perjury trap'
Gallery
A man takes his goats home ahead of the sacrificial Bakrid festival in New Delhi on August 21. Muslims across the world are preparing to celebrate the annual festival of Bakrid, or the Festival of Sacrifice, which marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to M
Bakrid spirit: India gears up for the festivities
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games