Depressed of not having kids, Hyderabad techie ends life

Published: 22nd August 2018 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2018 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Depressed over not having kids, a 32-year-old woman techie allegedly committed suicide at Chandanagar in the early hours of Wednesday. The deceased Swetha Varanasi Bhagwat was found hanging in their bedroom said police.

According to police Swetha from Malkajgiri was married to Praveen, a software professional hailing from Kurnool district, in 2011. The couple were residing in a gated community at Chandanagar. But the couple had no kids, due to which Swetha was depressed.

For the past three days, she was working from home. On Tuesday evening, Praveen left to work, while she was alone at home. Around 2 am in the midnight when he returned home, he found his wife hanging to the ceiling in the bedroom.

He immediately informed her parents and also alerted the police. Police rushed to the spot and started a probe. K. Nagaiah, Sub-Inspector, from Chandanagar police station said she had taken this extreme step due to depression.

"Her parents also did not express any foul play behind the suicide. We are investigating into all aspects. Based on the evidence, the investigation will proceed." he said. Police also found that she did not leave any suicide note.A case of suspicious death was registered on her parents' complaint. The case is under investigation.

