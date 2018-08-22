Late Lateefs!One-third Hyderabadis waking up after 8 am

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Nationally 53 per cent of people sleep late due to gadgets; while watching programs or social media feed

Only 20 per cent of people sleep before 10 PM on weekdays and 5 per cent on weekends in the 10 cities

Overall in the 10 cities 37 per cent people feel sleepy between 1-3 days in a week; 10 per cent feel sleepy every day while on their way or way back from work

42%, 40% and 17% people feel sleeping hours, better quality mattress and avoiding gadgets before sleep respectively can improve the quality of sleep in the 10 cities surveyed

Mattress brand Century announced its survey – In Search of Better Sleep. The survey was done across various cities to understand the sleeping patterns, deterrents and other issues. Century Mattresses appointed Nielson – a global measurement and data analytics company to conduct the survey which is based on an extensive sample size of 1,524 people across 10 cities in the country.

Overall in the 10 cities, the survey found out that collectively 53 per cent people are awake in the night due to either watching shows on TV, laptop, tablets and phone or browsing the social media feed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Work or finance related issues are also a significant deterrent in keeping 18 per cent people awake in the night. 54 per cent people said that on weekend they sleep between 10 pm – 11 pm whereas on weekends only 25 per cent are able to sleep between this time. The majority of people wake up between 5-6 am on weekdays at 43 per cent whereas during weekends 31% people wake up between 7-8 am. 68 per cent people said that at least 1-2 times they wake up during their sleep. Long travel durations, workload and lesser night sleep make at least 37% people sleepy between 1-3 days in a week whereas 10% feel sleepy every day on their way to or way back from work.

Around 42 per cent, 40 per cent and 17 per cent people said that they feel their quality of the sleep can be improved by regular sleeping hours, better quality mattress and avoiding gadgets before sleep respectively. While announcing the details of the survey report, Uttam Malani, Executive Director – Century Mattresses said, “Through this survey, we intended to bring to everyone’s notice that how gradually each one of us is getting impacted by the new age lifestyle which is depriving us of a quality sleep. According to a study, 93% of Indians suffer from sleep deprivation; getting a sleep of fewer than 8 hours per night. It has come out very clearly that having the right mattress is essential to unlocking “The Power of Better Sleep”, in addition to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Century, being India’s Sleep Specialist intends to leverage this information for the benefit of the hardworking Indians by providing innovative and accessible sleep solution”.

In Search of Better Sleep – Hyderabad Highlights

70% people are awake in the night due watching shows and checking social media feed

84% People sleep between 11 PM – Midnight on weekends, highest in all cities

51% people feel sleepy between 4-5 days in a week while on the way or back from work

38% people wake up between after 8 am on weekends