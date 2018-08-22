Over 8000 literes seized illicit liquor destroyed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 8,435 litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) including whisky, rum, vodka, and 8,283 litres of beer was destroyed by Telangana Prohibition and Excise department officials on Tuesday across the State. The total cost of the bottles that were destroyed is around `16 lakh.

The liquor bottles, seized over a period of around six months, included those sold without license, sold on dry days such as Independence Day, or other violations such as stocking non-duty paid liquor at wine shops, as part of the department’s 100-day action plan launched on August 11 to curb violations at bars, wine shops, menace of Illegally Distilled liquor and other issues

Officials said that since they seize bottles from belt shops too, it was difficult to know if the bottles were unopened. “It is difficult to test liquor in all bottles to know if they are adulterated. Imagine what would happen if we sell it and the liquor turns out to be spurious,” and official said.