Within 24 hours, cops rescue kidnapped 6-year-old, 2 others

It took the cops less than 24 hours to crack the case and rescue the six year old boy who was kidnapped by two women from Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It took the cops less than 24 hours to crack the case and rescue the six-year-old boy who was kidnapped by two women from Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday. In a shocking twist, police found two other children in the custody of the kidnappers -- a four-year-old boy and six-year-old girl -- and also rescued them.

It took a night long search operation to nab the young women -- M Yadamma (21) and M Jaya (18) -- who kidnapped the child when his mom was a way to get some refreshments. A third accused, Anjamma is still at large. The accused had planned to sell the boy to a couple, and to dodge the police, they dressed him up in a frock.     

Police say vital clues provided by an auto driver and bus driver helped solve the case. During investigations, CCTV visuals showed the accused women trying to negotiate with an auto driver near the Medchal bus stop at the railway station. Officials tracked down the auto and the driver revealed that the women wanted to go to Jubilee bus station.   

He demanded `100 for the ride as it was raining, but they were willing to pay only `50. After bargaining, they left. Based on this clue, cops started scanning visuals from CCTVs en route to Jubilee bus station. The saw that the kidnappers had crossed the road towards the bus station at Harihara Kala Bhavan. However, there were no leads after that point.  

Not to give up, the cops went back to visuals from cameras at Secunderabad railway station to find out where they had come from. They found that the women had reached the station by 25S bus. The cops tracked down the bus, and its driver happened to remember the kidnappers. “They boarded at the Indira Gandhi statue. I remember because they had only `100 with them and argued with the conductor over the ticket fare,” the driver was quoted as saying by north zone DCP B Sumathi.   

“While the conductor asked them to pay `30 per person to their destination, Ambedkar Nagar, they argued the fare was only `20 and would not pay more. Finally, the driver stopped the bus and asked them to get down if they cannot buy a ticket,” said Sumathi. Following this, a massive search operation was conducted, with the help of local youngsters, at Ambedkar Nagar under Alwal police station limits.  

One of the youngsters guided the teams to the kidnappers who happened to reside in an adjoining slum, Jonnalagadda, and police, who were searching for one child, found three in their home. The other two kids were picked up very long ago, say police. “The girl was picked up from Medchal railway station in 2016, when she was only 18 months old. The details of the boy are yet to be ascertained,” cops said. 

