1,500 metric tonnes of waste generated

As many as 1,500 metric tonnes of waste generated during Bakrid was lifted by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bakrid_2018_T

Goats put on sale in Mehdipatnam in Hyderabad on tuesday. ( Photo|EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 1,500 metric tonnes of waste generated during Bakrid was lifted by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Wednesday.The GHMC Sanitation wing had arranged vehicles on the continuous basis at masjids, idgahs and all major roads leading towards these places to lift animal and other additional waste generated during the day.

Special sanitation arrangement was also made at Miralam Idgah and Mecca Masjid through the deployment of sufficient manpower with lime and bleaching. Plastic covers were distributed at the masjid, idgah for the collection of animal wastage to be handed over to the GHMC vehicles, to prevent the spillage on roads.
Besides, spraying and fogging work was also arranged for by the civic body. 
Joint coordinated efforts with police was ensured.

Bakrid

Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
