Bad behaviour in kids?  Could be ADHD

Dr Jayasree Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When Pooja’s 6-year-old son started showing frequent anger outbursts and meltdowns, she stopped him from playing outside as a punishment. Many parents like Pooja often fail to recognize the signs of ADHD and confuse ADHD symptoms with rebellious or bad behaviour. What is ADHD? According to a recent study, the global rate of Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is 5.29%. Babies who are born prematurely or weigh too little at birth, are at triple the risk of developing ADHD as compared to babies who are born after a gestation period of 39 to 41 weeks and are healthy at birth.

The reason behind this could be the incomplete development of the baby’s vital organs or stress due to early birth, leading to hormonal changes and inflammation, and in turn, ADHD. The exact cause of ADHD is still not known though. Habits such as smoking and consumption of alcohol and toxins by the mother may also contribute to ADHD in children.

ADHD and Behaviour Problems Children with ADHD have trouble focussing on one task and are very hyperactive. They tend to butt in on activities or conversations and when they face rejection, are not able to process that. Children with ADHD also have trouble with academics and in social situations, they cannot sit still or pay attention.

ADHD in India: Although ADHD is not an unfamiliar condition any more in India, parents and teachers still are not able to identify that a child may have this condition. They are not aware enough about what signs they are supposed to look for. If a child is hyperactive, they are considered as naughty or impulsive kids by their parents and teachers. The fact that the child could have a disorder does not occur to anybody, and the diagnosis gets delayed. Also, if the child has an attention-deficit type of ADHD, it becomes even more difficult to notice any signs of the condition.

There is also a myth that this disorder goes away as a person ages. ADHD is a brain disorder that underlies inhibition and self-control and not just a behavioural problem, as considered by society in India. There is no particular standardised guideline in our country, as per which diagnosis and evaluation of a child can be done. Because of these shortcomings, children are not able to receive the holistic help they need. This affects their lives in a massive way, academically as well as socially. Untreated ADHD children do not learn social skills, emotional regulation and impulse control and suffer long-term effects such as high BP, slow growth, loss of appetite etc.

Diagnosis and Management of ADHD: Paediatricians can diagnose ADHD with the help of clinical interviews and evaluation tests. Different programmes, interventions and visual training are some techniques that could help improve the child’s concentration. To manage children with ADHD, parents, teachers and doctors need to be made aware about the condition and how to deal with the child. Teachers and parents should try to observe a consistent pattern in the child’s behaviour.

They should notice when the child starts to act impulsively or has an emotional outburst or if they are not performing well in school.

Psychotherapy, behavioural therapy and counselling can help children cope with their impulsive actions. When it comes to behavioural therapy at home, parents also need to be cooperative with the doctors and counsellors. Maintaining a proper diet and reducing stress can also help children deal with ADHD. In many cases, children may require medications, but should only be prescribed by a registered medical practitioner. A combination of consulting the right doctor, correct medication and therapy can enable children with ADHD to lead successful, happy, and full lives. (The doctor is MD, DGO (OBG), Senior Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Apollo Cradle, Jubilee Hills – Hyderabad)