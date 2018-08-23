Good food, prayers & cleanliness mark this Bakrid

Aihik Sur By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cleanliness was high on agenda as Bakrid, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with enthusiasm and religious fervour on Wednesday across the city. The festival is celebrated on the 10th day of the Dhul’ Hijjah, 12th month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the concentration towards cleanliness follows GHMC’s decision to tackle sacrificial remains that are dumped across localities after the Qurbani. These remains cause inconvenience to the citizens and are also unhygienic. Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, thousands gathered at idgahs and mosques for offering special prayers. Men and children were seen dressed in their best attire with brand new embroidered colourful taqiyahs as they rendered Takbir.

Like every year, the Mir Alam Eidgah near Nehru Zoological Park witnessed the biggest congregation with nearly 1.5 lakh people offering prayers. Huge gatherings were also witnessed at Mecca Masjid, Masab Tank Hockey ground and other prayer grounds. Soon after the prayer, people returned home to make arrangements to sacrifice the animals - symbolising the devotion of Hazrath Ibrahim prophet who was ready to sacrifice his son as a mark of faith for Allah. The sale of sheep and other cattle went on till early hours of Wednesday. Bakers also saw a rise in business with double-ka-meetha, a bread pudding, flying off the shelves in no time. Khova, an ingredient of the sweet dish, was being sold at `250 per kg