HMWS&SB seeks timely execution of government orders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is a delay in the implementation of government orders by Energy department for considering the levy of tariff at HT V (B) commercial category at the rate of `3.95 per kWh towards energy charges for all water supply pumping stations of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) for 2018-19 onwards on the lines of Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

HMWS&SB officials are running from pillar to post to get the government orders implemented which would provide major relief to the Water Board, as 80 per cent of the revenue collections are going towards payment of power charges for pumping water from four water reservoirs.

Presently, TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL are levying the power tariff under the High Tension, HT I (A) between `5.65 and `6.70 per each kWh towards energy consumption units for various pumping stations of Manjira, Singur, Akkampally (Krishna) and Sri Pada Yellampally Project (Godavari) schemes and total power bill comes to around `75 crore per month. HMWS&SB supplies drinking water to over one crore population by pumping water from these water reservoirs.