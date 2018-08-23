Pilot success; more loo cafes in offing?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote access to safe sanitation and hygienic toilet facilities, GHMC has proposed to provide Smart Integrated Toilets in Serilingampally and Kukatpally Zones after experimenting with pilot unit near Shilparamam.Though the maintenance of public toilets is a challenging task, there has reportedly been a huge response to the request for proposal. A private operator has also come forward to provide the units at 66 locations out of 178 locations proposed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. If implemented, Hyderabad will be the first city to provide such a huge number of smart toilets in India.

The smart toilets will have a pre-fabricated AC unit with separate washrooms for men, women and specially challenged persons. It will have stink sensors, CCTV security, equipped with sanitary napkins vending machine and incinerator, provision of the cafe, water ATM and e-commerce ATM and space for advertisements.

These smart toilets will operate by the agency without user charges for utilisation of toilets and designed especially for the safety of women and specially-abled persons. Under Design, supply, install, operate and maintain the Integrated smart washrooms on “Build, Finance, Operation and Transfer (DBFOT) basis”.

GHMC will provide suitable space for the agency for installation of smart washrooms and the agencies will install the smart toilets with separate entry for men, women and specially-abled persons with all required facilities.