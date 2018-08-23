Home Cities Hyderabad

Pilot success; more loo cafes in offing?

To promote access to safe sanitation and hygienic toilet facilities, GHMC has proposed to provide Smart Integrated Toilets in Serilingampally and Kukatpally Zones after experimenting with pilot unit

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To promote access to safe sanitation and hygienic toilet facilities, GHMC has proposed to provide  Smart Integrated Toilets in Serilingampally and Kukatpally Zones after experimenting with pilot unit near Shilparamam.Though the maintenance of public toilets is a  challenging task, there has reportedly been a huge response to the request for proposal. A private operator has also come forward to provide the units at 66 locations out of 178 locations proposed under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. If implemented, Hyderabad will be the first city to provide such a huge number of smart toilets in India.

The smart toilets will have a pre-fabricated AC unit with separate washrooms for men, women and specially challenged persons. It will have stink sensors, CCTV security, equipped with sanitary napkins vending machine and incinerator, provision of the cafe, water ATM and e-commerce ATM and space for advertisements.

These smart toilets will operate by the agency without user charges for utilisation of toilets and designed especially for the safety of women and specially-abled persons. Under Design, supply, install, operate and maintain the Integrated smart washrooms on “Build, Finance, Operation and Transfer (DBFOT) basis”. 
GHMC will provide suitable space for the agency for installation of smart washrooms and the agencies will install the smart toilets with separate entry for men, women and specially-abled persons with all required facilities. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smart Integrated Toilets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games