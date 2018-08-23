Private junior colleges call for bandh on August 27
Published: 23rd August 2018
HYDERABAD: Irked with the government for setting very low fees for private junior colleges and alleging that Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is forcefully admitting students into government junior colleges to jack up the number of students studying there, Telangana State Private Junior Colleges Management Association has called for a bandh on Monday. Nearly 1,200 private junior colleges in the state will remain closed, they said.