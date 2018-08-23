Home Cities Hyderabad

Sometime, entrepreneurs are also consumers!

Many home entrepreneurs wonder if damages to their goods would be covered under insurance or not.

Published: 23rd August 2018 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2018 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Ajay Moses
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Many home entrepreneurs wonder if damages to their goods would be covered under insurance or not. In a rare instance, a district consumer forum here has taken a decision in favour of this homemaker from Srinagar Colony. 

It was in 2014 that T Sailaja, an entrepreneur who was engaged in making dolls for children, imported 5,100 dolls from China. The consignment was received in Chennai port, the customs duty was cleared, and it was then transported to the city. However, during the commute, the miniature dolls were damaged and could not be reused or modified for sale. Of the 5,000 dolls, only 711 dolls were intact. Though the consignment was protected with an insurance cover, the insurance company bailed out and refused to pay her the damages.

In the court, the insurance company first argued that the complainant was not a consumer as she was conducting the business for commercial gains. Further, it said that the case did not come under the purview of the Hyderabad consumer forum as the damage did not take place within the city. However, the consumer forum said that the motive behind importing the dolls was to earn a daily livelihood and so the complainant could be considered a consumer. The court thus directed the company to pay Sailaja `12.2 lakh with nine per cent interest and `4 lakh towards compensation and mental agony caused.V Gouri Sankara Rao, president of the Confederation of All Telangana Consumer Organisations (CATCO) said that business organisations which have the motive to earn profits are not protected under the ambit of consumer law. 

“People who resale goods or services, on a large scale, with a motive to earn profits are not considered to be consumers. However, if a person is etching out a livelihood through a business model like having a sewing machine or an auto, then they are called consumers,” he explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Australian promotes renting clothes to stop fast-fashion addiction
Gallery
Bakrid is the Muslim festival of sacrifice and marks the end of Haj Pilgrimage. Indians are offering prayers and awaiting the Eid special delicacies of 'Gosht' and 'Biriyani'. IN PIC: New-Delhi Muslims gather to offer 'Eid prayers' on early Wednesday morn
India celebrates Bakrid 
Indian shooter Saurabh Chaudhary, 16, won the gold medal for 10m air pistol at the Asian Games being held in Indonesia. He hails from Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. He belongs to a farming family of Kalina village. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about the youngest Indian gold medallist at Asian Games