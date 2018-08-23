Sometime, entrepreneurs are also consumers!

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many home entrepreneurs wonder if damages to their goods would be covered under insurance or not. In a rare instance, a district consumer forum here has taken a decision in favour of this homemaker from Srinagar Colony.

It was in 2014 that T Sailaja, an entrepreneur who was engaged in making dolls for children, imported 5,100 dolls from China. The consignment was received in Chennai port, the customs duty was cleared, and it was then transported to the city. However, during the commute, the miniature dolls were damaged and could not be reused or modified for sale. Of the 5,000 dolls, only 711 dolls were intact. Though the consignment was protected with an insurance cover, the insurance company bailed out and refused to pay her the damages.

In the court, the insurance company first argued that the complainant was not a consumer as she was conducting the business for commercial gains. Further, it said that the case did not come under the purview of the Hyderabad consumer forum as the damage did not take place within the city. However, the consumer forum said that the motive behind importing the dolls was to earn a daily livelihood and so the complainant could be considered a consumer. The court thus directed the company to pay Sailaja `12.2 lakh with nine per cent interest and `4 lakh towards compensation and mental agony caused.V Gouri Sankara Rao, president of the Confederation of All Telangana Consumer Organisations (CATCO) said that business organisations which have the motive to earn profits are not protected under the ambit of consumer law.

“People who resale goods or services, on a large scale, with a motive to earn profits are not considered to be consumers. However, if a person is etching out a livelihood through a business model like having a sewing machine or an auto, then they are called consumers,” he explained.